Julie Andrews Unsure if She Will Return For ‘The Princess Diaries 3’

Last month, reports surfaced that Disney is moving forward on a third film in The Princess Diaries franchise. While the news excited fans, additional information on if stars Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews would return was in question. Now, Andrews herself has shared her thoughts on a potential return.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” Andrews, 87, said. “It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”

While Andrews’ comments don’t sound very hopeful, she has definitely left the door open. Hathaway, who has yet to sign on, has said in the past that she and Andrews are very much hopeful on returning. “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script, I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Plot details haven’t been confirmed, but the threequel is expected to continue the story in the first two Princess Diaries films rather than rebooting the series. A few years back talks of a Disney+ spinoff were planned and centered around Mia’s half-sister. It is unknown if this new film will pull from the now-canceled spinoff.

Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl) is currently writing The Princess Diaries 3. My guess is like Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted, this film will be exclusive to Disney+, but that has yet to be confirmed at this time. Sadly the original Director Garry Marshall passed away a few years ago so the search for a new director to tackle the project is underway.

