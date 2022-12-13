Paige O’Hara, Richard White, and Alan Menken Make Cameos in ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’

Disney legends Paige O’Hara, Richard White, and Alan Menken known for their work on the original Beauty and the Beast will be making an appearance in the upcoming animated and live-action blended special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

The special stars H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as the Narrator, Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

Paige O’Hara (the original voice of Belle), Richard White (the original voice of Gaston), and composer Alan Menken cameo as, respectively, the Bookseller, the Baker, and the piano player during “Belle”. Alan Menken will also make an appearance playing the piano on a song.

The special is produced by Jon M. Chu and directed by Hamish Hamilton. It will air on ABC on December 16, 2022, before streaming the next day on Disney+.

