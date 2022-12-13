Patty Jenkins Squashes Rumors About Why Lucasfilm Delayed ‘Rogue Squadron’

Over the last few months, award-winning director Patty Jenkins has been the subject of numerous rumors. Most of those rumors have stemmed from conflicting reports surrounding her involvement with both her long-awaited entry in the Star Wars franchise and the highly anticipated third Wonder Woman film. Seeing as how the latter was formally cancelled last week, Jenkins took to social media this evening to finally set the record straight herself.

In a rare, yet personal message posted on her Twitter account, Jenkins clarifies, “I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further.”

She adds that the decision to put the project on pause was mutual. “When I [left] Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so | agreed.”

She states that a new deal was forged and that she is “in fact” still attached to the film – or whatever version of it isi in development.

Jenkins admits that she isn’t sure if the project will ever make it out of the development process, but that is something the studio is actively working on. She states, “I look forward to its

potential ahead.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more info soon.

