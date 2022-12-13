‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer is Here

The trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has finally debuted.
The animated feature sees the return of Shameik Moore, who voices Miles, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, and newcomers Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.
Set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the “Spider-Verse,” Miles goes on an adventure across the multiverse with a new team of Spider-people.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023. A third film was confirmed when Lord and Miller revealed in December 2021 that the Into the Spider-Verse sequel was being split into two films. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) was expected at that point to be released in 2023. In April 2022, it was renamed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and given a release date of March 29, 2024.
More Stories
SEE IT: John Malkovich’s Vulture Costume From ‘Spider-Man 4’ Revealed
Sony Developing Marvel Series ‘Silk: Spider Society’ With ‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner
Sony’s Spider-Verse: What They Should Actually Be Doing