The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

‘The Santa Clauses’ To Get Second Season At Disney+

Dempsey Pillot December 14, 2022 1 min read

It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Disney’s The Santa Clauses has just been renewed for a second season on its primary streamer Disney+.

The news comes just as the series’ would-be final episode debuted on the platform today.

It’s unclear when production may begin on a second season. Considering how quickly Disney came together to produce this series. We wouldn’t be surprised if the second season was finished in time for next Christmas.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details soon.

SOURCE: Deadline

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

More Stories

3 min read

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season 2 Coming to Disney+ in February

December 13, 2022 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Episodes 1 & 2 REVIEW: Some Things Are Better Left Buried

December 12, 2022 Amber Oelkers
3 min read

‘Witch Mountain’: Bryce Dallas Howard Officially Boards Disney+ Series, Levi Miller and More Join Cast

December 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

1 min read

‘The Santa Clauses’ To Get Second Season At Disney+

December 14, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

‘Iron Man’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’ Among 25 Films Chosen For National Film Registry Honors

December 14, 2022 JeremyWrites
2 min read

Patty Jenkins Squashes Rumors About Why Lucasfilm Delayed ‘Rogue Squadron’

December 13, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

Shawn Levy Reassures Fans That ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Remain Rated R, Confirms Shooting Date

December 13, 2022 Dempsey Pillot