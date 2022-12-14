‘The Santa Clauses’ To Get Second Season At Disney+

It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Disney’s The Santa Clauses has just been renewed for a second season on its primary streamer Disney+.
The news comes just as the series’ would-be final episode debuted on the platform today.
It’s unclear when production may begin on a second season. Considering how quickly Disney came together to produce this series. We wouldn’t be surprised if the second season was finished in time for next Christmas.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details soon.
SOURCE: Deadline
