Jack Dylan Grazer Joins ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ at Disney+

Jack Dylan Grazer is the newest addition to the upcoming Disney+ series, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Variety has learned.

Grazer joins a cast that includes Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Michaela Lee, Joy Bryant, and Christian Slater, who will voice the series villain, Mulgarath, an ogre with a plot to satisfy his hunger.

The series chronicles the adventures of the Grace children, twins Simon (Cottrell) and Jared (Daniels), and their older sister Mallory (Lee) after they move into the Spiderwick Estate and discover a world of fairies that they never knew existed.

The Shazam! and Luca star will provide the voice of Thimbletack, a boggart who lives in the walls of the Spiderwick Estate. The character is further described as “hundreds of years old, Thimbletack is still a teenager amongst his kind, a mischief-maker with an explosive temper. He could be a great help to the Grace children…if only he could learn to control his own larger-than-life emotions.”

From Disney Branded Television, the Spiderwick Chronicles series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Aron Eli Coleite will serve as showrunner, and Coleite, Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy will executive produce. Kat Coiro is the director on the first two episodes and will also executive produce.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

