RUMOR: Austin Butler In The Running For Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Since Kevin Feige announced a new Fantastic Four film at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, there have been countless rumors and theories about who would play the next iteration of Marvel’s first family. Not only have several major actor and actress been fan-casted, but the studio even humored audiences by including one of the most popular choices as a variant of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (iykyk).

Now that the film is a little over two years away, pre-production is finally ramping up and casting announcements are inevitable. But the latest rumored casting is one that will equally surprise and excite fans.

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, occasional industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed that relative newcomer (and certified award contender) Austin Butler is absolutely in the running to play Johnny Storm a.k.a The Human Torch.

The way he described the situation, however, was that his reps were actively campaigning for him to get the role more than he is. That’s not to see he’s not entirely interested in the role or being a part of a major franchise. Remember, he did sign on to Dune: Part Two after all. It may just be that the actor is busy with so many other offers that it’s not the most important one on his radar right now.

During the episode, Sneider also made a very good point in saying both that the MCU’s versions of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are slowly creeping up and that, “all the actors in town want to be part of those franchises.” And he’s right because they’re guaranteed pay days.

While Butler is not guaranteed the role, he’s certainly got a really good shot. He’s one of the year’s biggest breakout stars. Aside from his upcoming role in Dune: Part Two, it looks like the actor is keeping his eyes and his options open for whatever may be next.

Now because this bit of information has not been confirmed by Marvel or any of the major trades, as always we urge you to take it with a grain of salt.

What do you think of Butler’s potential casting? Would you rather see him as someone else in the MCU? Sound off below!

We fully expect more concrete announcements in the coming months.

After a recent push, the film has a new release date and is expected to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

SOURCE: The Hot Mic

