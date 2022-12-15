Trailer For ‘Encanto Live at The Hollywood Bowl’ Released

Today, Disney+ revealed the trailer for Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, a magical live-to-film concert experience with a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda. From Disney Branded Television and produced by Fulwell 73 Productions (Among the Stars, Emmy Award®-winning Adele: One Night Only, “GRAMMYS®”), the all-new original special will be available to stream on Wednesday, Dec. 28, exclusively on Disney+.

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto reunites at the Hollywood Bowl for a show-stopping concert event featuring fan-favorite musical numbers from the now three-time GRAMMY®-nominated soundtrack. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), along with special guests – legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY® winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda – Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation’s Encanto.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl is directed by Chris Howe and choreographed by Jamal Sims (original Encanto film choreographer) and Kai Martinez with production design by Misty Buckley (ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!). Sally Wood is Fulwell 73 Productions’ creative showrunner, with Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Lou Fox serving as executive producers. The Hollywood Bowl’s visual transformation into the Casita is brought to life by NorthHouse. The concert event is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and Disney Concerts. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, unscripted and nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vice president, unscripted.

Conductor Anthony Parnther leads the full orchestra, performing the film’s score and cherished songs live-to-picture, and the outstanding cast and special guest artists perform the film’s acclaimed songs live. A Colombian band, featuring musicians from the original soundtrack, accompanies the orchestra.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house within a vibrant town that’s situated in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one: Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she — the only ordinary Madrigal — just might be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Image: Disney+

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

