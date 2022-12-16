Exclusive: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Writer/Producer Gloria Calderón Kellett to Direct ‘How I Met Your Father’ Episode

Hulu’s How I Met Your Father is gearing up for season 2, which launches next month. While multiple episodes are ready to go, the series is still filming multiple episodes of the second season.

The series is also bringing a key member of the original series as How I Met Your Mother writer and producer, Gloria Calderón Kellett, is directing multiple episodes of How I Met Your Father. One episode, in particular, is an episode where the gang is at a party and comes face to face with some N*Sync lookalikes.

The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Josh Peck, and is narrated by Kim Cattrall.

How I Met Your Father is set in the near future and Sophie (Duff and narrated by Cattrall as older Sohphie) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The series is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer. How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television.

Kellett is best known for her work as executive producer, co-creator, co-showrunner, director, and actress on the critically acclaimed sitcom One Day at a Time. Her Amazon Original series, With Love, is the first series coming out of an overall deal between her company, Glonation and Amazon Studios. Both shows have received 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. She has been honored as an industry leader by The Hollywood Reporter in their Top Women in Entertainment issue, the THR100 list issue, and their 50 Agents of Change issue.

