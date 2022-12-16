RUMOR: A Nine-Hour Long Cut Of ‘Avatar 3’ Exists

Avatar: The Way of Water hasn’t even been in theaters for 24 hours, yet we already have some preliminary news about its follow-up.

On this week’s episode of The Hot Mic podcast, entertainment journalist and occasional industry insider Jeff Sneider shared that he’s heard that a cut of James Cameron’s next Avatar film exists – and that it clocks it at approximately nine hours.

You read that right.

While Cameron may very well have the Holy Grail of cinema on his hands, it does not sound like the final product will actually be anywhere near that length. In fact, Sneider also clarified that there are plans to cut the film. However, he noted that James Cameron has made the unprecedented decision to finish all of the film’s effects before any finite editing is done.

Currently the film is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024. While filming is obviously completed, it seems like there is still quite a bit of work to be done. And all while the fate of the film’s ending hangs in the balance too.

Cameron has recently gone on the record with numerous publications saying that the franchise will only continue after the third film depending on the box office returns – but he has plans for the franchise to go on forever too!

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is available to watch in theaters in various formats including RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and IMAX 3D.

