‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Wins The Weekend With A $134 Million Opening

Unsurprisingly, Avatar: The Way of Water has won the weekend. And no, we’re not talking about the popular musical artist whose voice can be heard during the film’s credits.

Despite the film being initially projected to rake in $150-$175 million in its opening weekend, the film has amassed a total of $134 million. That’s only domestically.

According to Deadline, the film notched a total of $435 million globally.

Not only does that put The Walt Disney Company’s global box office gross for the year near the $4 billion mark, it also means that the film is nearly one quarter of the way to breaking even. Remember, James Cameron said the film needed to make $2 billion to be considered a success.

For those wondering if the film will have legs through the holiday season, keep in mind that the original film grossed a mere $77 million in its opening weekend. That’s nearly half of what this one has made so far. That was before it went on to become the highest grossing film of all time with nearly $3 billion in box office sales to date.

Considering that families like to go to the movies during the holiday season, it’s almost certain the film will continue to profit in the coming weeks. We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available, especially because this film’s success determines the entire franchise’s fate.

