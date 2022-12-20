Director Rob Marshall Shares New Details on ‘The Little Mermaid’

Disney recently had a test screening for its upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Test screenings are a preview screening of a movie or television show before its general release to gauge audience reaction. Almost always those in attendance have to sign NDAs and members of the media are not allowed. However, we spoke to someone who got to see The Little Mermaid, and without spoiling, these were the highlights from their screening.

Halle Bailey was outstanding as Ariel

The new Design for Ursula was a chef’s kiss. Melissa McCarthy won over the audience as Ursula.

The new characters and Eric’s family drama was an enjoyment to us all, and there are lots of new scenes that weren’t in the original movie.

Director Rob Marshall recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly for their 2023 movie preview and he confirmed that Eric’s backstory has changed from Walt Disney Animation’s 1989 adaptation. Confirming Eric’s mother and family are a part of the story.

“The role of Eric in the animated film — I’m sure the original creators would agree with this — it’s a wooden, classic prince character with not a lot going on. There’s a whole story that’s developed in our film. He has a mother, a queen, that’s new to the film. He has a very similar trajectory in a way to Ariel. He doesn’t feel like it’s where he fits in, his world.”

Marshall also wanted to dispel any rumors that Halle Bailey was cast in the role of Ariel for some sort of agenda and that she earned the part due to her pure talent, something he has said in the past. “We just were looking for the best actor for the role, period. The end. We saw everybody and every ethnicity. The goal was to find someone who can be “incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, clever, and with a great deal of fire and joy.”

The Little Mermaid also stars Awkafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Javier Bardem as Triton. The Little Mermaid swims onto the big screen on May 26, 2023.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related