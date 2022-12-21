The DisInsider

American Icon Patti Lupone Joins ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Dempsey Pillot December 21, 2022 1 min read

Who knew you could go from Broadway to the boisterous and ever-blooming Marvel Cinematic Universe?

According to Deadline, legendary actress and American icon Patti Lupone is – and she’s the latest big name to check into the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The three-time Tony award winner joins the titular character, played by Kathryn Hahn, as well as Joe Locke, Emma Caulfield Ford, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, and Aubrey Plaza. The latter is rumored to play the series’ antagonist.

Deadline states that Lupone’s role is a mystery as of now, however, it is possible that she may be playing a witch. The name does imply that there will be no shortage of them after all.

READ: ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’ Creator Jac Schaeffer to Oversee ‘Vision Quest’; Elizabeth Olsen Could Appear

WandaVision writer, producer, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Schaeffer has an overall deal with Marvel Studios and is also developing a Vision spin-off Vision Quest.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is looking to shoot briefly for a week or two next month before production formally begins in January through the early summer of 2023 in Atlanta likely at Trilth Studios. The series, which is said to be a comedy, is eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024. 

SOURCE: Deadline

