Mary Elizabeth Winstead Will Reportedly Play Hera Syndulla in ‘Ahsoka’

During Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, fans in attendance got the first peek at the Ahsoka Disney+ series. Fans went wild when the teaser confirmed the appearance of the popular character Hera Syndulla, but the question remained, who will play her?

According to Bespin Bulletin, they are hearing from their sources that Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) will play fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels character. Further details are being kept under wraps.

Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka following her appearance in season two of The Mandalorian. Also appearing in the series is Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Dayshift) playing Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi (King Richard) as Ezra Bridger, Ivanna Sakhno (The Spy Who Dumped Me), Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith) reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Ray Stevenson (Vikings) who plays a character named Babylon, and Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher) who plays Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Dave Filoni wrote the series, while also directing multiple episodes, including the first, with Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) also directing at least one episode. Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ next year.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related