Mary Elizabeth Winstead Will Reportedly Play Hera Syndulla in ‘Ahsoka’

During Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, fans in attendance got the first peek at the Ahsoka Disney+ series. Fans went wild when the teaser confirmed the appearance of the popular character Hera Syndulla, but the question remained, who will play her?
According to Bespin Bulletin, they are hearing from their sources that Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) will play fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels character. Further details are being kept under wraps.
Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka following her appearance in season two of The Mandalorian. Also appearing in the series is Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Dayshift) playing Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi (King Richard) as Ezra Bridger, Ivanna Sakhno (The Spy Who Dumped Me), Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith) reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Ray Stevenson (Vikings) who plays a character named Babylon, and Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher) who plays Grand Admiral Thrawn.
Dave Filoni wrote the series, while also directing multiple episodes, including the first, with Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) also directing at least one episode. Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ next year.
