Season 3 Of FXX’s ‘DAVE’ Has Wrapped

It’s been more than a year since the last season of FXX’s hit comedy series Dave ended. But it looks like fans may not have to wait too much longer for the next season.

Thursday afternoon, series creator and star Dave Burd a.k.a Lil Dicky took to Instagram to confirm that filming for the third season has officially wrapped.

“Prepare your minds, bodies and souls. We really did the thing,” he wrote.

You can check out the entire post, along with some out of context stills from the next season below!

READ: Chloe Bennet Joins Season 3 Of The FX Comedy Series ‘Dave’

Produced by Kevin Hart and based on the life of real life rapper Dave Burd a.k.a Lil Dicky, the series follows a fictionalized neurotic version of his alter ego as he grapples with fame and the idea that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

In addition to Burd, Taylor Misiak (American Vandal), GaTa, Andrew Santino (I’m Dying Up Here), Travis “Taco” Bennett (Odd Future), and Christine Ko (Only Murders In The Building) star.

Aside from its main cast, the show has also been praised for its A-List cameos. The first two seasons featured appearances from Justin Bieber, Macklemore, Marshmello, Ninja, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Doja Cat.

SOURCE: Lil Dicky

About Post Author

Related