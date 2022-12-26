RUMOR: ‘Captain America: New World Order’ To Set Up One Major Mutant’s Origin Story

From all the details confirmed about Captain America: New World Order so far, the film looks to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects to date. Not only will it feature Anthony Mackie’s Captain America in the title role for the first time since he took on the mantle, it’ll mark the debut of Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross, and see Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns a.k.a The Leader return for the first time since The Incredible Hulk.

While the presence of the latter two characters indicate that there will be much more acknowledgement of The Hulk’s footprint on the MCU so far, a new rumor suggests that the film will also be the set up for another major comic book character altogether. If true, X-Men fans are about to have their minds blown.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, the majority of the film will revolve around the petrified and lifeless body of celestial Tiamut, which has become a dormant island since the events of Eternals. RPK alleges that since forming, a great international conflict has arisen. Not just over the land, but of one particular property that it seems to possess: a new metal called Adamantium.

You don’t have to be a genius to see why the metal matters. Old and new comic book fans should recognize that as the same metal that runs through Wolverine‘s body. Does that mean Wolverine will debut in the film? We wouldn’t bet on it. However, the arrival of the metal officially in the MCU puts the mutants within arms of reach of finally making their debut.

That’s not all the details RPK shared about the film though. He also shared that he’s heard that every country in the world is going to be trying to claim the island as their own. He says that Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross will be both the new President of the United States and the film’s central antagonist. RPK makes it a point to say that there “are multiple villains” in the film, and that it will be up to Sam Wilson to assemble a brand new group of heroes who oppose them.

Now, it’ll be interesting to see who those new heroes might be. Naturally, the film feels like a set up for Thunderbolts too. Does that mean we’ll see any of those members show up before they become official members of the team? Could this film’s conflict carry over to other projects? Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see. That, once again, all depends on if this is all true.

As always, because this information is unconfirmed, we urge you all to take it with a grain of salt.

Still, let us know what you think of these new potential plot details down below!

In addition to Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, and Carl Lumbly are also set to star.

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) is set to direct the fourth installment of the franchise. Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer and showrunner for the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be coming back to write the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. Dalan Musson, a staff writer, will co-write the film with Spellman.

Shortly after, it’s believed that Ford will return for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Production on that film is also slated to begin next year with director Jake Schreier. Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Sebastian Stan are all set to reprise their respective MCU roles too.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

