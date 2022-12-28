‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Finally Crosses The $1 Billion Threshold At The Box Office

Christmas might be over, but that hasn’t stopped James Cameron from getting another major gift.

According to Variety, his latest blockbuster epic Avatar: The Way of Water has officially splashed past the $1 billion threshold at the box office. In the process, it’s become the fastest film to do so in 2022 – it only took 2 weeks!

The film officially hit the mark Tuesday evening.

Industry analysts predict that the film will continue to profit into the new year; however, it’s still unclear if the film will make the $2 billion it needs to reportedly break even. Considering that families like to go to the movies during the holiday season, it’s almost certain the film will continue to profit in the coming weeks.

Keep in mind that the original film grossed a mere $77 million in its opening weekend. That’s nearly half of what this one has made so far. That was before it went on to become the highest grossing film of all time with nearly $3 billion in box office sales to date.

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available, especially because this film’s success determines the entire franchise’s fate.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is available to watch in theaters in various formats including RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and IMAX 3D.

SOURCE: Deadline

About Post Author

Related