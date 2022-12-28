The DisInsider

New Doc About Stan Lee Announced, Will Hit Disney+ In 2023

Dempsey Pillot December 28, 2022 1 min read

Excelsior!

Today marks what would have been the 100th birthday of the legendary Stan Lee.

To commemorate the occasion not only did Marvel shout out the visionary for his contribution to comics and pop culture on all of its social media. It also revealed that a documentary is currently in the works about Lee, and that it will be premiering on Disney+ exclusively in 2023.

You can check out the full announcement video below!

So far, there aren’t too many other details about the film, but we’ll keep you updated as they become available!

