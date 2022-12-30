BREAKING: Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters Has Died

This just in. ABC has confirmed that legendary news anchor and journalist Barbara Walters has died.

Walters was known for her interviewing ability and popularity with viewers.

While she worked for numerous stations, she worked closely with the American Broadcast Company (ABC), which is owned by The Walt Disney Company. Walters appeared as a host of numerous television programs, including The View, 20/20, and the ABC Evening News.

She hosted a special on ABC for several years where she picked out the “10 Most Fascinating People” in the world.

She was 93 years old.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details soon.

