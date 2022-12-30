The DisInsider

BREAKING: Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters Has Died

Dempsey Pillot December 30, 2022 1 min read

NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Television personality Barbara Walters arrives at the New Amsterdam theater for the Dana Reeve Memorial Service April 10, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Clarence Elie-Rivera/Getty Images)

This just in. ABC has confirmed that legendary news anchor and journalist Barbara Walters has died.

Walters was known for her interviewing ability and popularity with viewers.

While she worked for numerous stations, she worked closely with the American Broadcast Company (ABC), which is owned by The Walt Disney Company. Walters appeared as a host of numerous television programs, including The View, 20/20, and the ABC Evening News.

She hosted a special on ABC for several years where she picked out the “10 Most Fascinating People” in the world.

She was 93 years old.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details soon.

