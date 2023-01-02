CONFIRMED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ To Hit Disney+ Next Month

After nearly two months at the box office, it looks like we finally have some word on when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be available to stream on Disney+.

According to the film’s official page on the the DisneyPlus.com, the film will hit the streamer on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Unfortunately this means that folks who haven’t seen it yet will have to wait one more month.

Earlier reports claimed the film would actually be available to stream beginning January 20th. This new date makes much more sense considering that the film is a yet another successful and extravagant celebration of Black culture. It’ll arrive just in time for the start of Black History Month.

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

SOURCE: Disney+

