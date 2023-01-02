‘Hawkeye’ Star Jeremy Renner Hospitalized After Snow-Plowing Accident

2023 has only just arrived, but it’s already off to a somber start.

Late Sunday evening, Deadline revealed that Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner was hospitalized in “critical but stable condition” after an accident involving a snow plow machine in Reno, Nevada.

Police who responded to the accident said that the actor sustained his injuries “after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow ” earlier in the day.

Since being hospitalized, several unconfirmed reports have been making their way online stating that Renner was run over by the plow and that he lost a lot of blood as a result of the accident.

While details are still pouring in, one thing is true: the actor was in such bad shape that he had to be airlifted to an area hospital.

Renner’s spokesperson said his family is with him and that he is “receiving excellent care.”

We’ll continue to update this story as details become available.

Despite being most known for his turn as the MCU’s master marksman, Renner originally burst onto the scene in 2009 with the Academy Award-winning film The Hurt Locker. Since then, he’s worked with several major actors, directors, and studios and has starred in several other major blockbusters including Argo, Mission: Impossible, and Wind River.

His last major project was the series Mayor of Kingstown, which debuted on Paramount+ earlier this year.

