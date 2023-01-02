The DisInsider

Hollywood Reacts To Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident As More Details Are Revealed

January 2, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Yesterday, Jeremy Renner was involved in a serious accident involving a snow-plow. Although details were initially scarce, according to TMZ we finally have a better idea of what exactly happened.

The site claims that a snowplowing machine called a snowcat accidentally ran over one of Renner’s legs. A neighbor who witnessed the accident came forward to share that information. Additionally, another neighbor (who happened to be a doctor) came to Renner’s aide when they saw that the actor was losing a lot of blood. That same neighbor then made a tourniquet for the actor until paramedics arrived. accidentally ran over one of Jeremy’s legs, and he was losing a lot of blood from the injury. We’re told another neighbor, who’s a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

Yesterday, Renner’s spokesperson said that his family is with him and that he is “receiving excellent care.” There have been no updates since.

While details are still pouring in about the accident, some of the Academy Award-winning actor’s friends and colleagues have shared their thoughts, wishes, and prayers to him.

You can check out a compilation of several of the reactions below:

We’ll continue to update this story as details become available.

Despite being most known for his turn as the MCU’s master marksman, Renner originally burst onto the scene in 2009 with the Academy Award-winning film The Hurt Locker. Since then, he’s worked with several major actors, directors, and studios and has starred in several other major blockbusters including Argo, Mission: Impossible, and Wind River.

His last major project was the series Mayor of Kingstown, which debuted on Paramount+ earlier this year.

SOURCE: TMZ

