Rian Johnson Weighs In On The Idea Of A Muppets Murder Mystery With Benoit Blanc

Ever since Rian Johnson’s newest Knives Out mystery hit Netflix two weeks ago, the internet has been buzzing about where they’d like to see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc go next, as well as who they’d like to see him star alongside in the next film too.
Interestingly enough, there was one idea that started out as a funny suggestion and picked up steam rather quickly. That suggestion was for the third film in Johnson’s series to be a murder mystery starring Benoit Blanc and Jim Henson’s Muppets.
While some of the logistics about how that crossover would work are still a bit fozzy (pun intended), fans have become so obsessed with the concept that they have not stopped talking or tweeting about it at all.
The potential premise is so popular now that even Johnson has acknowledged it. Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum‘s blog recently, the director weighed on the possibility of such a crossover. He told the site:
“It’s a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought… As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously… I think those two things have very different rules. You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they’ll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it’ll feel like a Muppet movie.“
In other words, despite being such a great idea, both franchises are so big and so different that they may not mesh well. In fact, it’s possible that they could wind up eclipsing each other in all the wrong ways.
Now, that’s not to say that the idea has been entirely ruled out. It sounds as if it’s just difficult to pull off. If there’s anyone who might be up to the challenge of pulling off the impossible, it’s Johnson. He has made one of the best Star Wars film to date after all.
What do you think of a possible Knives Out x Muppets collaboration? Sound off below!
