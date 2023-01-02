Rian Johnson Weighs In On The Idea Of A Muppets Murder Mystery With Benoit Blanc

Ever since Rian Johnson’s newest Knives Out mystery hit Netflix two weeks ago, the internet has been buzzing about where they’d like to see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc go next, as well as who they’d like to see him star alongside in the next film too.

Interestingly enough, there was one idea that started out as a funny suggestion and picked up steam rather quickly. That suggestion was for the third film in Johnson’s series to be a murder mystery starring Benoit Blanc and Jim Henson’s Muppets.

READ: ‘The Muppets Mayhem’: Series Creators Adam F. Goldberg & Jeff Yorkes Discuss Creating Their Own MCU (Muppets Cinematic Universe)

happy glass onion day to those who celebrate! have a few tidbits from my chat with the great @rianjohnson coming out over the next week, starting with this one where he answered the question on everyone's lips: should benoit blanc meet the muppets?https://t.co/NuNpTZ6E5h — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) December 23, 2022

While some of the logistics about how that crossover would work are still a bit fozzy (pun intended), fans have become so obsessed with the concept that they have not stopped talking or tweeting about it at all.

What I would do for a Benoit Blanc murder mystery starring The Muppets, let’s call it “The Rainbow Connection: A Knives Out Mystery” pic.twitter.com/RLbF0kfc0x — RJ The Last Wish • farewell 2022 season 🎆🎆🎆 (@RandomBookBoi) December 27, 2022

Y'all, I know it was a joke but if the next Benoit Blanc doesn't star The Muppets I'm going to be really upset at this point. https://t.co/VdY3JamBHU — Libby has Opinions (@Libby_Lasso) December 29, 2022

I've seen a lot of people say Benoit Blanc + The Muppets, but no one has had the courage to say it should just be an episode of Seasame Street where Benoit Blanc is helping Cookie Monster find his missing cookies. — Barnabas T. Bullion (@BTBullion) December 27, 2022

The potential premise is so popular now that even Johnson has acknowledged it. Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum‘s blog recently, the director weighed on the possibility of such a crossover. He told the site:

“It’s a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought… As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously… I think those two things have very different rules. You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they’ll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it’ll feel like a Muppet movie.“

In other words, despite being such a great idea, both franchises are so big and so different that they may not mesh well. In fact, it’s possible that they could wind up eclipsing each other in all the wrong ways.

Now, that’s not to say that the idea has been entirely ruled out. It sounds as if it’s just difficult to pull off. If there’s anyone who might be up to the challenge of pulling off the impossible, it’s Johnson. He has made one of the best Star Wars film to date after all.

What do you think of a possible Knives Out x Muppets collaboration? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Tudum

About Post Author

Related