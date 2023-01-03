Debra Jo Rupp To Reprise ‘WandaVision’ Role In ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The Coven continues to grow.

According to Deadline, That ’70s Show (and That ’90s Show) star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest actress to join Marvel’s WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

She’ll reprise her role as Sharon Davis, who was transformed into Mrs. Hart when Westview was put under Wanda’s spell.

She joins titular star Kathryn Hahn, as well as the previously announced Joe Locke, Emma Caulfield Ford, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, and Aubrey Plaza. The latter is rumored to play the series’ antagonist.

American icon Patti Lupone also reportedly has a role in the series.

READ: ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’ Creator Jac Schaeffer to Oversee ‘Vision Quest’; Elizabeth Olsen Could Appear

WandaVision writer, producer, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Schaeffer has an overall deal with Marvel Studios and is also developing a Vision spin-off Vision Quest.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is looking to shoot briefly for a week or two next month before production formally begins in January through the early summer of 2023 in Atlanta likely at Trilth Studios. The series, which is said to be a comedy, is eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024.

SOURCE: Deadline

About Post Author

Related