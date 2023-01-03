Disney Was King Of The Box Office In 2022

Unsurprisingly, The Walt Disney Company made the most money at the box office in 2022.

According to Deadline, the House of Mouse not only beat out every other major studio worldwide. It also outgrossed them domestically as well.

Officially, the company raked in a total of $4.9 billion internationally. $2 billion of that was made in the United States alone.

The news comes after yesterday’s report of Avatar: The Way of Water overperforming and breaking a few other records over the holiday weekend as well. But Avatar surprisingly only contributed a fraction of that profit. The rest of the money was brought in from 15 other theatrical films the company released in 2022 including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear, and The Menu.

Remarkably, this is Disney’s consecutive year being number 1 at the global box office. It’s reigned supreme since 2016.

With a smaller, but still diverse slate in 2023, it will be interesting to see if the company can remain on top.

SOURCE: Deadline

