Jeremy Renner Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Accident, More Details Emerge

Tuesday, even more details were confirmed about the snowplow accident that left Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner hospitalized over the weekend.

“Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam explained in a press. conference.

So the Academy Award-winner was literally just trying to be a hero!

Balaam continued to describe the events leading up to the accident. He said:

“Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully or Sno-Cat — an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At [that] point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner [attempted] to get in the driver’s seat of the PistenBully.”

It was at that point authorities believe that Renner was run over by vehicle.

Long story short, the Academy Award-winner was literally just trying to be a hero!

Despite still being in recovery, the actor still managed to find time to speak out for the first time since the accident. He took to Instagram to post a selfie and to assure his fans that he was doing okay.

The post reads: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” You can see it for yourself down below!

We’ll continue to update this story as details become available.

Despite being most known for his turn as the MCU’s master marksman, Renner originally burst onto the scene in 2009 with the Academy Award-winning film The Hurt Locker. Since then, he’s worked with several major actors, directors, and studios and has starred in several other major blockbusters including Argo, Mission: Impossible, and Wind River.

His last major project was the series Mayor of Kingstown, which debuted on Paramount+ earlier this year.

SOURCE: Instagram

About Post Author

Related