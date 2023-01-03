‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ Unveils 2023 Roadmap, New Playable Characters

The popular mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions is entering its eighth year in 2023. To celebrate the occasion, its developers published a video teasing every single upcoming event players can expect to see over the next 6 months.

In addition to crossovers and tie-ins for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, several long-awaited (and player-requested) champions were teased.

You can check out the full video below!

Additionally, it was revealed that the first two champions to make their debut in the game this year are Carl Creel a.k.a The Absorbing Man and Baron Zemo!

You can find out more about these new playable characters, and even see them in action with some preview gameplay down below!

Fans should recognize both of these characters as they have both been adapted to the MCU. During the second season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Absorbing Man appeared as a frequent antagonist. It was also later revealed that the character was connected to (what was then) Netflix’s Daredevil.

And Daniel Brühl’s Zemo has become one of the more entertaining anti-heroes of the MCU in recent years. While not confirmed, many expect him to reprise his role in either the next Captain America film or the Thunderbolts.

