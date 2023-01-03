‘Percy Jackson’ Star Teases Shows Release Date On Disney+

While we still don’t know when the new Percy Jackson and The Olympians series may be coming out, star Walker Scobell has seemingly given us a small update in a recent interview.

Speaking in an interview with GoErie, Scobell actually let it slip that the new Percy Jackson show might just wash up on Disney+ sooner than anyone thought.

Some might recall creator (and now series producer) Rick Riordan sharing a blog post last year speculating that the new show would arrive on Disney+ in 2024. But in his latest interview, Scobell hints that the show may now come as soon as late 2023 to early 2024.

The optimistic release update will no doubt delight fans of the novels, with it now looking like we may see Percy and his friends on their journeys before the year ends. Should the series come out at the end of the year, that will supply fans with an extra dose of Jackson because, as Riordan previously announced, there’s a new book coming out this year too!

Percy Jackson and The Olympians book franchise is beloved by fans far and wide of all ages and Disney has only begun to crack this nut. With so much more material to explore, the Percy Jackson franchise could be massive and continue on for years just like the Marvel or DC franchises have.

The live-action show tells the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jefferies), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Grover is a satyr, half boy, and half goat, disguised as a 12-year-old boy, and is the best friend of Percy. Annabeth is the true daughter of the Greek goddess, Athena.

Scobell’s Percy will be joined by as well as Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and recent additions like Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Timothy Omundson, Jay Duplass, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently joined as Hermes.

If renewed for more seasons the series will then tackle each new book for every season. They are continuing the series under the assumption additional seasons are coming.

