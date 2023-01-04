Hugh Jackman May Have Just Leaked The Official Title For Marvel’s Next ‘Deadpool’ Film

Since Disney acquired Fox and Marvel Studios confirmed its commitment to produce another Deadpool project with Ryan Reynolds, that project has been consistently referred to as Deadpool 3. But the fact of the matter is that it wouldn’t make sense for the film to be called Deadpool 3 because that would technically be acknowledging some of Fox’s other Marvel films as canon in connection with the rest of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

While we’re sure there will be more clarity about what’s canon and what’s not down the line as the Multiverse Saga continues, the questions remains what will the next installment in the Deadpool franchise officially be called? And it looks like Hugh Jackman might have just inadvertently spoiled it.

As well all know, Jackman is set to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the film alongside Reynolds’ ‘merc with a mouth.’ In a video posted to his Twitter account this morning, he casually called the film something other than Deadpool 3.

In what seemed to be a fun little video poking fun at Reynolds’ latest film, Apple’s musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” called Spirited, Jackman joked about the prospect of the film receiving an Oscar nomination. Because one of the film’s more popular songs has been shortlisted for the Best Original Song category, Jackman explained that Reynolds would be insufferable to work with if he ultimately wound up nominated for an Academy Award.

But when he talks about having to work with Reynolds later this year, Jackman explicitly says, “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool.”

Now, you might recall that a few months ago Daniel RPK has said reported that Marvel was referring to the film behind the scenes as the Untitled Deadpool and Wolverine project. But does this mean that they’ve finally settled on Wolverine and Deadpool as the name? The way it rolls off of Jackman’s tongue would suggest so.

You’ll just have to decide for yourself. You can check out the full video below!

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Could the upcoming Multiverse arc be used as a way to shoehorn him in? Or was he always there? With a meta character like Deadpool, the possibilities are endless.

Now, Wolverine and Deadpool – or whatever it winds up being called – is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will produce.

The film will be released in theaters on November 8th, 2024.

