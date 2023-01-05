Scrapped Marvel Art Changes Everything About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is prepping to showcase Phase Five of the MCU, but recently released concept art changes some critical things about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trifecta with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reshaped the Marvel collection like never before. With five villains facing off against three Spider-Men, every Marvel fan was enamored by No Way Home.

Over a year later and new concept art showcasing a sixth villain, Adrian Toomes/Vulture, completely redefines how No Way Home could have turned out:

New spider-man no way home concept art that's shows Adrian Toomes/Vulture pic.twitter.com/0dzmo4xDg0 — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) January 5, 2023

Professional storyboard artist Phil Langone (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spider-Man: Homecoming) took to Instagram to share the never-before-seen concept art of NWH.

In the concepts, fans can see what could have happened after Norman Osborne/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) turned against Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Alongside Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) is Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), the main villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While Vulture didn’t appear in No Way Home, Michael Keaton’s villain was randomly transported into Jared Leto’s Morbius Marvel movie.

Given that fans still don’t know how the main MCU timeline connects with that of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, having Vulture complete the Sinister Six in No Way Home would explain the now-forgotten post-credit scene in which Vulture confronts Scorpion (Michael Mando) in prison.

On top of that, fans would have seen a completely different final battle in which the Spider-Men would have to encounter yet another foe.

Now, we never may see Vulture alongside the likes of Sandman and more in the Marvel universe.

SOURCE: @Phil_Langone via Instagram

