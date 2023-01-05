Fan-Favorite Character Makes Bizarre Return to Disney Parks

The Disney Parks are expanding rapidly in 2023, but the return of the infamous Figment EPCOT popcorn bucket is turning heads for the wrong reason.

EPCOT remains one of the most beloved Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Boasting an extensive overhaul that promises a bright future for WDW, every Disney fan can’t wait to see what’s next for the beloved Park.

With 2023 already boasting the arrival of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at the Disneyland Resort on January 27, fans were baffled to learn that the somewhat controversial Figment popcorn bucket is returning to EPCOT on January 13:

The Figment popcorn bucket is back. pic.twitter.com/vd9TbUjwVM — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 5, 2023

Everyone loves little Figment from the Journey Into Imagination attraction, so much so that when Disney originally released the above popcorn bucket at EPCOT, fans were waiting in a reported four-hour line to grab this unforgettable piece of memorabilia (hence it being a tad “controversial”)!

Now, Figment is back, but with a new lanyard. That’s right; it’s the same popcorn bucket but sporting a snazzy EPCOT 40th Anniversary lanyard.

It looks darn adorable, but is it worth the hefty price tag? That decision lies in the hands of every fan, but who can resist this classic Figment merchandise? The original Figment popcorn bucket boasted a $25 price tag, but resellers listed them online for upwards of $200.

Hopefully, fans can get their hands on the EPCOT mascot before he sells out for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which runs from January 13 to February 20, 2023.

