‘Grootfall’: A New Series Sees The Guardians Of The Galaxy Go To The Cosmic Wild West

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like the end of an era for the characters in the live-action lineup, it appears as if their comic book counterparts are about to embark on their biggest journey to date.

Following an exciting teaser yesterday, it was revealed today that a brand new series featuring the titular misfits is coming out this April. Ominously titled Grootfall, the series will see several of the (now) beloved characters such as Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, and Mantis on a new mission that will “test their limits as a found family.”

The new series will be written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, who previously worked on Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty. It will be drawn by artist Kev Walker, known for his work on Marvel’s Predator comic book series.

READ: Don’t Expect Lady Gaga In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

A press release announcing the project describes the project as “dangerous new territory” that will see the characters encounter “never-before-seen planets, brand-new alien species, and long-hidden galaxy-bending truths that will make readers question everything they thought they knew about the cosmic side of Marvel!”

Lanzing calls the new series “a whole new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, riding like mad through an endless alien dust storm of sun-soaked tragedy, intense violence, and deeply dysfunctional heroes.”

“The [same] optimistic peacekeepers that defeated the reborn Olympian Gods and overcame ‘The Last Annihilation’ have fallen about as far as they possibly could,” he teases. “And now Peter Quill and what remains of his found family will have to fight like hell in a new western-fueled frontier to find a scrap of forgiveness. After all, the Guardians are a fire – and a fire only ends one way.”

The first issue hits stands this April, just as the hype for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be building up. The latter hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

About Post Author

Related