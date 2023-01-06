The DisInsider

James Cameron Confirms ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Will Break Even, More Sequels To Come

Dempsey Pillot January 6, 2023

After weeks of uncertainty, James Cameron has finally come forward to say that he believes Avatar: The Way of Water is on track to break even.

In an interview with journalist Chris Wallace on HBO Max’s series Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker revealed that he expects the film to hit the $2 billion mark in the next few days – a number that he previously and specifically said the film would need to begin to be considered profitable.

He said, “It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”

“So I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years,” he joked.

Avatar: The Way of Water has currently grossed $1.54 billion internationally, according to Box Office Mojo.

When asked about whether the other films would also need to break even for the franchise to continue, Cameron said, “I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward.”

He also confirmed that on top of all Avatar 3 being filmed, some of the fourth film was also “in the can.”

He expressed excitement over the future of the series saying, “We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.”

Now, we just wait and see what the future of Pandora truly holds.

Avatar 3 is currently scheduled for release on Dec. 20, 2024. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are respectively slated to be released on Dec. 18, 2026 and Dec. 22, 2028, though because they haven’t officially been filmed yet those dates could change.

SOURCES: HBO Max via Deadline, Box Office Mojo

