‘Spider-Man’ Voice Actor Officially Not Returning to Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing, but Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is changing everything about the beloved character. Now, one of the most popular voice actors won’t return to the franchise.

Nicolas Cage has confirmed that he will not return alongside Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to voice Spider-Man Noir:

ScreenRant confirms:

Nicolas Cage reveals that he will not be reprising his role as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Cage portrayed the monochromatic hero in the acclaimed Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which introduced a number of Spider-based heroes from alternate universes.

When asked about his return to the Spidey universe, Nicolas Cage shared in an interview:

“You’d have to ask Sony. I don’t know what’s going on with that. No one’s spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don’t know. I really don’t. I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that’s a great character…“

In Cage’s above statement, it’s inferred that Sony potentially neglected to invite Nic Cage to reprise his role, leaving a layer of confusion amongst every Marvel fan.

Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of the rough, down-beaten Spider-Cop was undoubtedly a fan favorite in Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse.

With countless iterations of the character appearing in the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, fans will have more than enough eye candy and Easter Eggs to spot in each frame.

Nonetheless, Cage’s hilarious addition to the Spider-Verse franchise will be missed.

Across the Spider-Verse features the talents of Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Oscar Isaac (Miguel O’Hara), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Issa Rae (Jessica Drew), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), and more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse debuts in theaters on June 2, 2023.

