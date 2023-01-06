‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Two Review: “Ruins of War”

*Warning: the following article contains spoilers for episode two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2*

So the cliffhanger was a pure nothing burger to immediately get people into watching episode two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2. The thrusters, of course, jumpstart at the very last minute before Omega (Michelle Ang), Tech, and Echo (Dee Bradley Baker) crash. While walking in the woods, they meet Romar Adell (Hector Elizondo), who tells them that Dooku’s treasure shouldn’t be bothered. Not only did he steal from other parts of the galaxy, but also Serenno’s citizens.

Read: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode One Review: “Spoils of War”

But Omega still wants to get the treasure because she thinks the Bad Batch is trying to get rid of her, as she overhears a conversation where Echo and Tech say how much their lives were better off when she wasn’t around. But, of course, she always mishears conversations, which makes her throw a fit, goes in the face of danger, and have to be saved by Clone Forced 99. Can we stop with this? Please? That was one of my biggest problems with season 1. Omega always got in trouble, and The Bad Batch had to derail their mission to save her in a dangerous action sequence.

I know Omega is a more intelligent character than the writers think she is, but they’re not allowing her to grow with Clone Force 99, which immediately needs to be rectified. She gets in trouble whenever we think Omega will grow with The Bad Batch. It’s like clockwork, and I thought they would change this arc in Season 2, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Please let it be the last time Omega gets in useless trouble, it’s hindering character development to the point where the screenwriters are not permitting her to be a fully-fledged member of The Bad Batch. Sure, she’s a kid, but she’s much more intelligent than most of the members of Clone Force 99. Why not utilize her strengths as her biggest asset instead of always embarrassing her? That sounds like a reasonable demand for a show that has struggled to develop its characters.

Aside from this glaring flaw, the episode was enjoyable enough. The action is, as expected, visually staggering, and moves at an incredibly breezy pace this time around. There’s a lot of untapped potential that Season 1 did when it came to animated action. But Season 2 already has a slew of kinetic and visually vibrant action sequences in two relatively short episodes. It’s a sign that the best of the season is yet to come, and we’ll hopefully move past the elements that made the first season a dull watch for something truly spectacular.

It may not rival the likes of Andor, but the final scene, in which Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal) kills Captain Wilco (Dee Bradley Baker) after he refuses to falsify a report which states that Clone Force 99 is not only alive but intercepted the Clone Troopers in Serenno, harkens back to Tony Gilroy’s series. If The Bad Batch – Season 2 could be a conduit to explore the Empire’s rise to cowardice (not power, they’re all cowards), thinking that no “rebellion” could ever rise to them, now that would be interesting. The final scene seems to set that up quite brilliantly and leaves a door for a deeper exploration of that theme. If that would be the main arc of Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, then I’m 100% sold for the rest of the series, but leave season 1’s flaws in 2021, please, thank you very much.

✯✯✯

The second episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 is now available to stream on Disney+.

About Post Author

Maxance Vincent Maxance Vincent is a freelance film and TV critic, and a recent graduate of a BFA in Film Studies at the Université de Montréal, with a specialization in Video Game Studies. He is now currently enrolled in a graduate diploma in Journalism. See author's posts

Related