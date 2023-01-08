SEE IT: Leaked Image Of ‘The Little Mermaid’ Funko Pops Surfaces, Reveals New Look At Characters

We’re just about 5 months away from Disney’s highly anticipated live-action The Little Mermaid reboot hitting theaters. Last year, fans were treated to a brief glimpse at the film’s underwater world – and Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid – with a teaser trailer at D23. But a new leak might have unveiled a much closer look at how some of the other characters will look.

This weekend, the Twitter account @DisTrackers shared a photo from Instagram user @Kaihong_11 teasing what some of Funko’s Pop Vinyls for the film will look like.

In the photo, we get a look Ariel in human form, Prince Eric, King Triton, and Ursula.

Although the image does appear to be legit, it is worth pointing out that there are no images of vinyls for Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle is odd. However, this could also just be a photo of one of many planned sets coming out. We imagine that a Funko Pop featuring Ariel as a mermaid with her three animal companions could be part of another set completely.

Nevertheless, you can take a look at the leaked image below.

The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It is expected to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

SOURCE: @Kaihong_11 via DisTrackers

