SEE IT: Leaked Photos Offer A First Look At Kenneth Branagh’s Next Agatha Christie Adaptation ‘A Haunting In Venice’

Despite hitting theaters less than a year ago, Death on the Nile already has a sequel in development. In fact, it’s slated to be released later this year. This third film in Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie series, following Nile and Murder on the Orient Express will reportedly be an adaptation of her novel “Hallowe’en Party” and will titled A Haunting In Venice.

While the cast was revealed a few months back, little else has been revealed about the film until now.

This weekend, the popular gossip site Just Jared leaked photos from the set. In them, you can see your first look at the film’s A-list cast members including Tina Fey and Ricardo Scamarcio.

You can check out some that were shared on Twitter below, however, there are a few dozen more on the official site for Just Jared.

A Haunting in Venice 😀 Tina Fey Kenneth Branagh and Riccardo Scamarcio pic.twitter.com/RUiSvbaADU — Hercule Poirot (@HHPoirot) January 7, 2023

Aside from Fey, Scamarcio, and Branagh – returning as world famous detective Hercule Poirot – the full cast is set to feature Jamie Dornan (Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), and Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone).

Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Micheal Green, who wrote the first two movies, wrote A Haunting in Venice. The project also reunites producer Judy Hofflund, and executive producers Louise Killin and James Prichard, along with filmmakers Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon.

