Fan-Favorite Restaurant Surprisingly Returning to Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort was never the same once the Earl of Sandwich closed at Downtown Disney. Now, the fan-favorite restaurant is surprisingly returning.

Beginning in February, Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, can satisfy their Park hunger at the Earl of Sandwich!

Listen up, foodies! Fan-favorite Earl of Sandwich is returning to Downtown Disney District at @Disneyland this February! Learn more and check out other updates coming to Downtown Disney District here: https://t.co/SU7LZcvZeJ pic.twitter.com/q6e96H7y6e — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 10, 2023

That’s right, folks. Your favorite, most delectable Earl of Sandwich is returning to Downtown Disney.

“The Walt Disney Company issued the following statement:

For those of you who crave delicious, handcrafted sandwiches, you will be delighted to learn that the fan-favorite Earl of Sandwich will be returning to the Downtown Disney District this February! Soon you can once again look forward to one of their hot sandwiches on artisan bread, with grab-and-go options at Earl of Sandwich or table service options at Earl of Sandwich Tavern, both of which will be temporarily located at the La Brea Bakery location. La Brea Bakery is exiting the restaurant business, and we thank them for two decades of partnership in the Downtown Disney District. Keep your eyes peeled for Earl of Sandwich opening in the coming weeks!”

The “shocking” bit of this news is that the resurrection of the Earl of Sandwich comes from out of nowhere, with no buzz around this news ever appearing before Disney’s official announcement.

Following the La Brea Bakery closure at Downtown Disney on January 9, 2023, (located adjacent to the entrance of Disney California Adventure), fans will once more enjoy the artisan sandwiches in an old and new fashion.

Never before offered, Guests will be able to experience the Earl as a table service option, much like the Carnation Cafe in Disneyland.

Guests will also be able to grab sandwiches while racing to Space Mountain via the regular Earl of Sandwich establishment, replacing the La Brea Bakery.

The Disneyland Resort has yet to announce an official opening date for the new Earl of Sandwich location, but fans can expect that news before the month is over.

It’s important to note that this location of the Earl of Sandwich will be “temporary,” as the Disney Parks Blog puts it. A temporary Earl of Sandwich will be found in the future Downtown Disney expansion near the Disneyland Hotel. While an opening date for that location remains unknown, Guests can eat their favorite hot sandwiches far into the future.

Nonetheless, February marks the opening of the progress of Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, the refurbishment of Indiana Jones Adventure, and the finalization of the re-imagined Mickey’s Toontown.

Whether you’re running to the Haunted Mansion or Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, the Disneyland Resort in Southern California offers many magical experiences for Guests of all ages.

