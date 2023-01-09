Rumor: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ Releasing After Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding, and every Marvel fan can’t wait to see what’s next for Spider-Man. New rumors suggest that Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man trilogy could release after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

New reports suggest Tom Holland’s untitled Spider-Man 4 could hit theaters by 2025, marking four years between it and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

NEW 🚨: Spider-Man 4 is REPORTEDLY expected to arrive in 2025 after a change in movie slates.

While 2025 is already filled with thrilling Marvel releases, such as the Fantastic Four (February 14, 2025) and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. An untitled Marvel movie is slated to release on November 7, 2025, allowing Spider-Man 4 to take that slot.

With all rumors, it’s wise to take them with a grain of salt. Still, it’s worth noting that Sony is reportedly actively developing pre-production plans for Spider-Man 4 after the wild success of No Way Home – a $1.9 billion Marvel movie!

Rumors reports suggest that the next Holland Spider-Man outing would focus on a “street level” story featuring the potential likes of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and more beloved New York City Marvel Comics characters.

The Marvel collection is constantly expanding, and fans are eager to see what’s in store for Daredevil: Born Again. The soft reboot of Netflix’s landmark Daredevil series is hitting Disney+ in 2024. Various reports suggest that the streaming show could set up the events of Spider-Man 4.

Though Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are unlikely to reprise their respective Peter Parker roles in Spider-Man 4, rumors have it that they’ll return to Earth-616 in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Even so, audiences will know what’s in store for Peter Parker when Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige make an official announcement.

