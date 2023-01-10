SEE IT: Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Tie-In Books Offer Closer Looks At Flounder, Sebastian, and Ariel’s Sisters

Disney’s highly anticipated remake of The Little Mermaid still doesn’t come out for another 5 months, but that hasn’t stopped promotional material from making its way online.

You might recall just a few days ago when we reported on leaked images of Funko Pops for the film. While those granted us a better look at human Ariel and Ursula, a new set of promo art making the rounds teases other characters in the live-action film.

Earlier today, listings for five tie-ins for The Little Mermaid appeared on Amazon.com. Surprisingly four of those tie-ins featured brand new promotional art for the film. The first two, titled The Little Mermaid: The Novelization and The Little Mermaid: This is Ariel are simple. They reimagine Halle Bailey’s titular character in some of the same poses seen in the original film.

The other two, however, feature Ariel alongside some familiar looking characters. The first one, titled “The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash,” features Ariel swimming alongside a floating crab and a fish. While not confirmed, it’s hard to imagine that these two are anyone else but Flounder and Sebastian.

The last book, titled “The Little Mermaid: Guide to Merfolk,” features Ariel surrounding by 6 other mermaids. These mermaids all look completely different from one another. It doesn’t take too much investigative work to figure out that those 6 mysterious characters must be Ariel’s 6 sisters.

Now, obviously we’ll have to wait until the film comes out to know for sure; however, all of these books come out on April 11th, so anyone who purchases any of them might get confirmation sooner.

The official synopses for each respective book can also be found below:

“The Little Mermaid: The Novelization”

Ariel is a curious mermaid who has always wanted to explore the human world! After saving a prince named Eric from a dangerous shipwreck, Ariel makes a deal with the Sea Witch, Ursula, so she can meet him and learn more about what life is like beyond her ocean home.

But Ursula is full of tricks, and it will take all of Ariel’s courage to save the human world and the ocean from the Sea Witch’s devious plans.

“The Little Mermaid: This is Ariel”

Ariel is a mermaid who longs for adventure and to explore the human world! After making a deal with the sea witch, Ursula, will Ariel be able to find her voice?

This book is part of Disney’s World of Reading series, which provides emerging readers with books that inspire and excite them, featuring characters they love. Each level is designed to help readers navigate the wonderful world of reading at just the right pace.

“The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash”

Ariel is a curious mermaid who has always wanted to explore the human world! After saving a prince named Eric from a dangerous shipwreck, Ariel makes a deal with the Sea Witch, Ursula, so she can meet him and learn more about what life is like beyond her ocean home. But Ursula is full of tricks, and it will take all of Ariel’s courage to save the human world and the ocean from the Sea Witch’s devious plans.

“The Little Mermaid: Guide to Merfolk”

From Prince Eric’s royal library, this beautiful guidebook deep dives into the legends and lore surrounding the mermaids and their world from The Little Mermaid live action film. Learn more about the Seven Seas and the mermaid princesses who rule them, discover stories of sirens and sea witches, and come to know the legend of the coral moon. With gorgeous full-color illustrations throughout, this book is perfect for any reader who can’t get enough of mermaids.

The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash into theaters on May 26, 2023.

