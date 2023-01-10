The DisInsider

SEE IT: Marvel Comics Celebrating 100 Years Of Disney With New Variant Covers Featuring Mickey Mouse & Friends

Dempsey Pillot January 10, 2023 1 min read

It’s no secret that Disney is going all out for its 100th anniversary. But on top of everything else the company plans to do this year to commemorate the occasion, one of its biggest subsidiaries has just unveiled its plan for how to pay homage to the House of Mouse.

Later this year, Marvel Comics will begin releasing special monthly variant covers as a part of its DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER PROGRAM. In a press release, Marvel stated that, “The variant program in honor of Disney100 will celebrate Marvel’s past, present, and future through the classic ‘What If’ lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel’s most classic comic book covers.”

Each new cover will feature classic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more.

There will be 12 covers in total, and among some of the comic book runs (and artwork) being reimagined include Infinity Gauntlet, New Avengers, and Invincible Iron Man. You can see those three samples down below:

The variant covers will be found on select upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man starting with AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 on January 11.

Check out Marvel Comics’ newest DISNEY100 VARIANT COVERS below, and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the months ahead! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

