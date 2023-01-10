Disney Parks Resume FREE Overnight Parking for Hotel Guests

The Walt Disney World has officially resumed their complimentary parking for hotel guests, marking a landmark change amongst Guests.

That’s right, the Walt Disney World Resort is once again allowing Guests staying on property to park their vehicles for free.

The Disney Parks Blog writes:

“Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”

Bringing back a cost-saving initiative like overnight parking at the Walt Disney World Resort for countless locations like the Pop Century or Contemporary Resort is something that every fan has missed since COVID-19 hit.

Creating a greater sense of value, Disney is taking a huge step in the right direction.

News of free parking for hotel guests comes moments after the official announcement of TRON Lightcycle / Run’s opening date, as well as the return of Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom Park.

From EPCOT to Animal Kingdom, the Walt Disney World Resort offers breathtaking experiences for Guests of all ages. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios make every adult feel like a kid again while the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and Peter Pan’s Flight at the Magic Kingdom remind everyone what the magic is really about: making memories.

SOURCE: Disney Parks Blog

