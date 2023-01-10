Walt Disney World Resumes “Spontaneous Visits” for Annual Passholders

The Walt Disney World is becoming more accessible for the multitude, and Annual Passholders are in for a treat regarding park reservations.

Coming in the following months, WDW Annual Passholders can enter any theme park of their choosing (except the Magic Kingdom on Saturday and Sunday) after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

The Disney Parks Blog writes:

“Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Pass blockout dates will continue to apply like they do today. While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits – and this change will make that possible.”

The report continues:

“We’ll share a start date with Passholders soon for when these offerings will become available, as well as information about a new offering that is planned where you can create and share short Disney-themed video slideshows with favorite photos from your theme park visits.”

Guests with an Annual Pass visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, can once again have freedom in choosing when they’d like to see the Parks.

No longer will APs have to block out entire days to visit the WDW Resort, as after 2 p.m., it’s a free game!

Disney has yet to announce the exact date that this rule goes into effect. Still, fans can expect that update in the coming weeks as the Central Florida Parks radically change with the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run, the return of Happily Ever After and EPCOT Forever nighttime spectaculars, and more.

