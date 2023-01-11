Disney Snags Several SAG Nominations In Key Categories

The year has only just begun, but Awards Season has already begun picking up momentum. Last night, Disney won big in several major categories including Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Television Series – Comedy. Today, the study scored another win in the form of several SAG nominations.
For those unfamiliar with the SAG awards, they are presented by the Screen Actors Guild (known commonly as SAG) and they are also the only awards show where all the awards are geared towards acting. Because all of the categories concern performances, there are obviously less nominations all around. Still, Disney accrued more nominations than some pundits had expected.
READ:
Fresh off her win at the Globes on Tuesday, Angela Bassett received a SAG nomination for her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sadly, that is the only film award the company got, but it dominated in all of the television categories.
In the category for Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), AND Only Murders in the Building (HULU) all got nominated.
Abbott Elementary‘s creator and star Quinta Brunson also received a nomination for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series, while Jeremy Allen White, Steve Martin and Martin Short also received nominations in the Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series category for their respective performances in The Bear and Only Murders in the Building.
Academy Award winner and MCU alum Jeff Bridges also scored an acting nom in the category for Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his performance in FX’s The Old Man.
Amanda Seyfried also received a nomination for her work in Hulu’s The Dropout in the category for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie.
Steve Carell received some love as well in the category Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie for his performance in Hulu’s limited series The Patient.
Andor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avatar: The Way of Water also received SAG nominations for their incredible stuntwork.
Thanks to a new deal brokered by SAG and Netflix, the SAG Awards will be available to stream on Netflix’s official YouTube Channel Sunday, February 26th.
You can check out the full list of nominees below!
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
Emily Blunt (The English)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie
Steve Carell (The Patient)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Sam Elliott (1883)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
SOURCE: SAG
More Stories
SEE IT: Marvel Comics Celebrating 100 Years Of Disney With New Variant Covers Featuring Mickey Mouse & Friends
‘Koala Man’ Review: Your New Favorite Marsupial Hero
Highly Anticipated ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Has Released