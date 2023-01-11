Ke Huy Quan is Ready For a Short Round ‘Indiana Jones’ Spinoff

We are still a few months away from the final chapter in the Harrison Ford-led Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. While it is the final chapter, Disney+ is prepping a Disney+ series, though it is unknown who it will follow.

Ke Huy Quan, who played Short Round, Indiana Jones’ young sidekick in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, has made a comeback with his now Golden Globe-winning appearance in 2022’s hit Everything Everywhere All At Once. The actor has since joined the cast of Loki season 2 and it appears he’s primed for a massive career moving forward.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Quan shared that he would love to revisit the character that gave him his start in Hollywood. “If Disney or Lucasfilm ever come to me and say, ‘We want to do a Short Round spinoff,’ I’m there man! I love that character so much and it would just be incredible to revisit so many years later.”

As mentioned earlier, Disney+ is in development on a series set in the Indy world and with Quan’s buzz, this could be a fun idea if done right.

Back in September, during Disney’s D23 Expo, after almost 40 years Quan reunited with Harrison Ford. A photo was shared of the two, which broke the internet. Quan goes into detail on the moment it all happened.

“I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years,’” Quan said. “So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’ As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look, I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

Image: KE HUY QUAN/INSTAGRAM

