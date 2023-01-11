‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Adds William H. Macy To Cast

According to Deadline, William H. Macy (Fargo, Shameless) has joined the cast of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes. According to the trade, it is unknown who Macy will be playing.

After a successful trilogy that accumulated over $1.5 billion, 20th Century Studios began filming a new chapter to the franchise that takes place years after War for the Planet of the Apes, with the title seemingly teasing a world where the apes are in full control. Not much more is known about the plot as of yet.

Macy joins a cast that includes Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Robin Hood, The Strain), Owen Teague (It, The Stand series), Peter Macon (The Orville).

Directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner Trilogy), the film is slated to come out May 24, 2024.

About Post Author

Related