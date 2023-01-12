‘Captain America: New World Order’ Scores ‘Spirited’ Cinematographer

Captain America: New World Order may not begin filming for another two months, but it was finally revealed today that the film has found its cinematographer.

According to the entertainment site FilmSpeak, Kramer Morgenthau has been tapped as the film’s director of photography. Morgenthau confirmed the info in an interview (still) promoting his latest film, the Apple TV+ comedy Spirited.

Now, if Morgenthau’s name looks familiar, it’s because this isn’t his first foray into the MCU. He previously served as a cinematographer for the Phase 2 film Thor: The Dark World. His resume also includes work on episodes of Game of Thrones, Jon Favreau’s indie film Chef, Creed 2 and its upcoming sequel Creed 3.

Details for Captain America: New World Order remain under wraps; however, there have been numerous rumors about the film’s potential plot released over the last few weeks.

At the very least, we know that the film will see Anthony Mackie return as Captain America, while Harrison Ford will take over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt. Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, and Carl Lumbly are also set to star.

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) is set to direct the fourth installment of the franchise. Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer and showrunner for the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be coming back to write the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. Dalan Musson, a staff writer, will co-write the film with Spellman.

Shortly after, it’s believed that Ford will return for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Production on that film is also slated to begin next year with director Jake Schreier. Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Sebastian Stan are all set to reprise their respective MCU roles too.

