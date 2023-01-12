Premiere Date, Synopsis Revealed For Season 3 Of ‘DAVE’

Lil Dicky is back!

FX announced the premiere date for the third season of his hit comedy series Dave today.

The show will reportedly debut on Wednesday, April 5th at 10pm ET exclusively on FXX. As new episodes drops weekly, they will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Additionally, Dave will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the STAR banner in all other international territories.

Now, the news comes just weeks after the real-life rapper took to Instagram to share that production on the season had ended.

Now, he synopsis for the upcoming season was revealed as well, and it will apparently revolve around Dave as he goes on his very first tour. The exact description is as follows:

“In Season 3, Dave (Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.”

Produced by Kevin Hart and based on the life of real life rapper Dave Burd a.k.a Lil Dicky, the series follows a fictionalized neurotic version of his alter ego as he grapples with fame and the idea that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

In addition to Burd, Taylor Misiak (American Vandal), GaTa, Andrew Santino (I’m Dying Up Here), Travis “Taco” Bennett (Odd Future), and Christine Ko (Only Murders In The Building) star.

Aside from its main cast, the show has also been praised for its A-List cameos. The first two seasons featured appearances from Justin Bieber, Macklemore, Marshmello, Ninja, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Doja Cat.

