‘Star Wars’ Dropping New ‘The Mandalorian’ Trailer SOON

Alex Lue January 12, 2023 2 min read
Lucasfilm and Disney are dropping a new trailer for 'The Mandalorian' that every 'Star Wars' fan cannot miss.

The Star Wars universe is changing like never before and every Star Wars fan is ready for a new look at The Mandalorian season three.

On this coming Monday Night Football (January 16th) on ESPN, Lucasfilm is releasing a new trailer for The Mandalorian. The always trustworthy Discussing Film shares:

The Disney-owned ESPN released a statement sharing that a new trailer for The Mandalorian will air during halftime for the Monday Night Football Wild Card game between the Tampa Ray Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. The game kicks off at 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST.

READ: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Three Review: “The Solitary Clone”

Much like Marvel’s recent trailer drop of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans are getting a deeper look into what’s next for Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Grogu/”Baby Yoda,” Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and more.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/Mandalorian

The Mandalorian sesaon three offers groundbreaking looks at the planet Mandalore after the Great Purge, showcasing more surprises than the previous two seasons.

Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are hard at work with expanding their Star Wars universe with the upcoming Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson and reportedly Hayden Christensen who’s set to reprise his role of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker/Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Every Star Wars fan is more than ready to see what’s next for The Mandalorian franchise as Favreau wraps up the writing for season four.

Tune into Monday Night Football on ESPN

The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on March 1st.

SOURCE: ESPN Press Room

