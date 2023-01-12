Tiana’s Palace to Open Late 2023 at Disneyland Park 

Princess Tiana worked hard to open her dream restaurant in the film The Princess and the Frog. By the end of 2023, Tiana’s Palace will come alive as the newest dining option in California’s Disneyland Park.

The French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square will become Tiana’s Palace, a dining experience heavily inspired by Tiana’s beloved eatery in her movie. Disney Animators and Imagineers collaborated on the restaurant’s design to include styles and decor reflecting Tiana’s adventures.

The new menu will echo current popular dishes at the French Market Restaurant while adding seasonal flavors into the mix. Guests can also expect classic New Orleans cuisine, making them feel right at home in Tiana’s own backyard.

The French Market Restaurant and popular Mint Julep Bar inside the restaurant will both close for refurbishment on February 17, 2023. Mint Julep Bar will reopen alongside the new Tiana’s Palace later in 2023.

The restaurant’s transformation was first announced at the D23 Expo in September 2022. While Tiana’s Palace will not be a character dining experience, it adds to the wave of The Princess and the Frog themed content coming to Disney Parks and Disney+. The newest addition is Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, a merchandise shop now open in the Disneyland Park. An all new animated series Tiana is set to stream on Disney+ in 2023. In 2024, Tiana’s universe will expand further as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure flume ride replaces Splash Mountain in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Be sure to stop by New Orleans Square later in the year to see Tiana’s dream come to life. Who doesn’t want to experience a little culinary magic for themselves?

